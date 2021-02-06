This creature walks among our people in a cardigan sweater acting like Mr. Rodgers, while at the same time, is instrumental in the murders of millions of people? This sick genocidal maniac has seemingly been given the power to murder over 7 billion people and he still walks and talks among us?
How the hell does this happen? Are the Chinese really in control of the United States of these Americas? Does the 7 trillion they have loaned American bankers garner that much respect? Is the Chinese using Bill Gates as their own grim reaper?
Let’s look at the facts here, America is broke, we have zero cash, it’s all a ruse, jacked up with Chinese toilet paper to make our toilet paper look good. Bill Gates on paper is rich yes, in reality his shit isn’t worth two splintery chop sticks if the Chinese commie scum decide to pull the plug.
Bill the commie boy Gates is being told to clip 7 billion human beings, or his shit ain’t worth shit. Nothing else but the cash kids, that’s what this is all about.
The Chinese are using this asshat as their front man, a weasel who hides like a rat. How is it possible this steaming pile of human waste is allowed to even open his damn yap in our presents?
2 thoughts on “Why Is Bill Gates Still Alive?”
Him and a whole lot more mthrfkrs.
The excrement is so thick, as in the elephant shitting all over us analogy of Henry’s
Not much else to say, the NWO pulled the trigger and they all are nakedly uncloaked
now will all the little so called good guys in costumes claimed to be protecting America and fighting for our freedom Continue following all the little commands and edicts if these naked sycophants?
Of course most will…this is why, the enforcers of tyranny MUST bare the brunt of the people’s resistance to it!
T-Rex arms Gill Bates is one of the most reprehensible, demonic, pieces of $hit this world has ever seen. Some look at him as if he is some kind of savior when in reality he’s more like the Wizard of Oz, a complete fake and fraud. This incarnation of Frankenstein needs to be tried in a Common Law court and then hung from a hemp rope for his crimes of genocide.