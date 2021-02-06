Why Is Bill Gates Still Alive?

This creature walks among our people in a cardigan sweater acting like Mr. Rodgers, while at the same time, is instrumental in the murders of millions of people? This sick genocidal maniac has seemingly been given the power to murder over 7 billion people and he still walks and talks among us?

How the hell does this happen? Are the Chinese really in control of the United States of these Americas? Does the 7 trillion they have loaned American bankers garner that much respect? Is the Chinese using Bill Gates as their own grim reaper?

Let’s look at the facts here, America is broke, we have zero cash, it’s all a ruse, jacked up with Chinese toilet paper to make our toilet paper look good. Bill Gates on paper is rich yes, in reality his shit isn’t worth two splintery chop sticks if the Chinese commie scum decide to pull the plug.

Bill the commie boy Gates is being told to clip 7 billion human beings, or his shit ain’t worth shit. Nothing else but the cash kids, that’s what this is all about.

The Chinese are using this asshat as their front man, a weasel who hides like a rat. How is it possible this steaming pile of human waste is allowed to even open his damn yap in our presents?