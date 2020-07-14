American Thinker – by Monica Showalter
After a slew of pieties from the U.S. Army generals about the importance of the military being all non-partisan — remember the general who apologized for accompanying commander-in-chief President Trump to a looted, burned church last June? — what goes on on the inside is a heckuva different story.
According to Military.com:
The Army has pulled a handout meant to promote meetings on diversity in the ranks that lists President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan as a possible indicator of covert white supremacist sympathies.
In a statement late Wednesday, the Army said that the flyer distributed to troops and contractors at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama was sent out in error, and an Article 15-6 fact-finding investigation had begun to determine how it happened.
One thought on “Why is the US Army calling its commander in chief’s campaign slogan ‘white supremacist’?”
A white supremacist, no.
A talmudic supremacists, absolutely.