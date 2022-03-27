Posted: March 26, 2022 Categories: Videos Why They Don’t Wanna Get My Kinda People Involved in WW3 Buddy Brown Mar 10, 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Why They Don’t Wanna Get My Kinda People Involved in WW3”
great post Misty
He’s free to have his religious beliefs; I just hope he makes room for mine. Oh boy, I don’t wanna be a party spoiler, but… I’m sniffin’ out Trumpie, and a left/right mind-set. And what about this?:
“The moment the men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be.”
On the contrary I think that moment would bring alive more of who we truly are. When I think about fighting back I don’t see it as “a form of suicide.” Heck, I’m goin’ in with intent to get the bad guy(s) and hopefully comin’ out alive. It’s instinctual. I mean the will to survive. If it goes the other way it won’t be because I lived up to the definition of “suicide.”
“Suicide, noun: the action of killing oneself intentionally.”
Intentionally is the operative word.
I guess I’ll go on a little Buddy hunt and see if I can find out a bit more of what this guy is about.
