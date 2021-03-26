Mar 26, 2021
Heather Simpson had a following online due to her anti-vaccine beliefs. Now, she worries the anti-vaccine misinformation she promoted hurt other children. She explains her change of heart to CNN Business’ Donie O’Sullivan.
Mar 26, 2021
2 thoughts on “Why this former anti-vaxx influencer is getting the Covid vaccine”
Calling people “anti-vaxxers” is a convenient way to shift the conversation away from you having to explain why you don’t believe people have the right to decline an experimental product (or any product for that matter) with no long term safety data , created by companies that have paid billions in criminal fines
She drank some blue kool-aid to many times.
Now go on and worship your masters that don’t give a flyin sh*t about you!