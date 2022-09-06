Biden COVID advisor Ashish Jha:
"I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot!" pic.twitter.com/1dC9ChvD5R
— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 6, 2022
Posted: September 6, 2022
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “Why we have two arms”
LOL they are really pushing their death shot
I thought they are for sticking your treasonous stupid ass with ice picks twice as fast.
One hand to grab the communist by the throat, the other to hammerfist his face till his teeth are pointing in every direction.
He’d be a lot more likeable if his name was “hashish yah!”. He needs to learn how to dance the sh*t jig with both hands tied behind his back.