Posted: July 8, 2022 Categories: Videos Why Were the Georgia Guidestones Destroyed? Truthstream Media July 8, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Why Were the Georgia Guidestones Destroyed?”
It was not a monument, it was a death threat directed at seven billion people, chiseled in granite. A death threat that the sadists are working at carrying out right now, each of which at the top ought to have a chunk of whatever is left of this heap of shit crammed down their throat before they are executed for crimes against humanity.