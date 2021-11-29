Wife of Dr Andreas Noack (German) Reports His Murder 4 Days After Nov. 23 Video on Nano-razors of Graphene Hydroxide





November 29th, 2021.

English transcript (English subtitles on video by Stefan Reich)

It is Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 [in Germany].

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 10 A.M., the video about Graphene Hydroxide was published [https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qRyTCSeeAac/]. The video hit like a bomb. At the same time, Andreas had a Zoom call with someone (sorry, I didn’t recognize the name). I operated the camera and followed the chats. The interview took about two hours. After this, we had some exchanges and told each other how much we loved each other and laughed.

Shortly afterwards, Andreas was attacked brutally [apparently by German police who came to his home ]. The assault was extremely sneaky and unexpected. I have the terrible job to tell you that sadly, Andreas did not survive the assault. The news is extremely shocking for all of us. But Andreas is in me and I am a part of him. We are one.

All information is out there. We know everything we have to know. I need all of you now… It is now time for action. It is now time to believe. We have to implement his plan now. We have nothing more to lose. It is about all of humanity. He did it for you. He died for you. He was not afraid of death, he accepted the possibility. It’s horrible that it had to happen this way. It wasn’t the plan for him to leave us this quickly. As I said, assume the enemy’s energy. We must use this energy now. Turn it against them. Use it for us. I need you guys now. I can’t do it alone. Please get going.

I will tell you more details. Please don’t panic.

[spoken in English:] “Together we stand, Divided we fall. Let’s stand together as a team to maximize, see our voice”