Wildfire smoke intensifies over North Dakota, Minnesota

KVRR

FARGO (KVRR) – A blanket of dense smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to cover large areas of North Dakota and Minnesota.

KVRR Meteorologist Noah Cote says visibility was down to less than one mile in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The smoke, coming from hundreds of miles away, was so thick, it could be smelled inside buildings.

Cote says conditions on Thursday were probably the worst. He says relief is on the way Friday, but depending on the prevailing winds, the potential for smoke will continue as long as the fires are active.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert until 3:00 p.m. Friday for nearly the entire state.

The agency says people who are affected by unhealthy air quality, such as the elderly or those with respiratory or heart conditions, should limit their physical activity and take proper precautions.

