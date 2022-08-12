Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed

Aug 11, 2022

Is the military industrial complex insane enough to incinerate Earth’s last remaining forests in order to achieve the objectives of the global controllers? The short answer is yes. A formerly classified US military document titled “Forest Fire As A Military Weapon” is a truly shocking exposé of planned scorched Earth destruction. The US Forest Service actually participated in the research and planning that went into this military instruction manual for carrying out orchestrated forest fire catastrophes. What part have climate intervention operations played in the preparation of forests for extreme and unprecedented incineration all over the world? This short video report reveals the shocking degree of research that the US military and the US Forest Service has put into preparing forests for extreme incineration.

Dane Wigington