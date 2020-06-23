Will Americans Resist the “Second Wave” Lock Downs? Many New Yorkers Resisting Contact Tracing

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The Ron Paul Liberty Report today addressed the issue of the corporate media hyping “hot spots” where supposedly cases of Coronavirus are now increasing again. Former FDA head Scott Gottlieb made the Sunday Talk Show circuit this past weekend, suggesting that the country may need to go into lock down again, which of course would have devastating effects on businesses trying to reopen this summer.

Using publicly available government statistics, Dr. Paul and his co-host Daniel McAdams examined these claims, and concluded that even using their own statistics, it did not appear that these “hot spots” actually showed any increased danger.

With more widespread testing, more people are being counted as “positive,” and yet deaths attributed to COVID continue to decline. And while their statistics do show a recent spike in hospitalizations earlier this month, it shows they are declining again and that the overall trend is one of decline.

So the important question facing Americans is, will they comply to another lock down based on these fear tactics? Or will enough people wake up and stop believing the lies and half truths about the Plandemic and see clearly enough to understand that the lock downs are far more dangerous than the reaction to the Plandemic?

The future of America may depend upon just how many people choose NOT to comply with the new measures now being planned.

Dr. Paul pointed out a recent article published in the New York Times that shows compliance with contact tracing in New York so far has been very low. He was hopeful that citizens in other states would also refuse to participate in contact tracing.

New York City’s ambitious contact-tracing program, a crucial initiative in the effort to curb the coronavirus, has gotten off to a worrisome start just as the city’s reopening enters a new phase on Monday, with outdoor dining, in-store shopping and office work resuming. The city has hired 3,000 disease detectives and case monitors, who are supposed to identify anyone who has come into contact with the hundreds of people who are still testing positive for the virus in the city every day. But the first statistics from the program, which began on June 1, indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather information from them. Only 35 percent of the 5,347 city residents who tested positive or were presumed positive for the coronavirus in the program’s first two weeks gave information about close contacts to tracers, the city said in releasing the first statistics. The number ticked up slightly, to 42 percent, during the third week, Avery Cohen, a spokeswoman to Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Sunday. (Source.)

Coronavirus: ‘Major Spike’…Or Major Propaganda?

