Wind-fanned fire north of Chiloquin burns 2,000 acres; evacuations, Hwy. 97 closure

Herald and News

A dangerous wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, is burning near Chiloquin and threatening 400 homes.

Called the Two Four Two Fire, it grew quickly Monday night to more than 2,000 acres in size with no containment.

As of 6:39 a.m. Tuesday morning, law enforcement was evacuating Oregon Shores at Agency Lake. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and local firefighters are notifying residents. Anyone in the area should evacuate immediately.

Oregon Shores 2 is under a Level 3 Evacuation and residents are being notified.

Oregon Shores 1 is now under a Level 2 Evacuation and residents should be getting organized and prepared for an immediate evacuation if necessary.

The closure on U.S. Highway 97 now extends from the junction with Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin to Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook. Oregon State Highway 422 North is also closed, as well as Highway 62 between Highway 97 and Highway 422 North.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are evacuating homes near the fire and in its path, from Chiloquin toward Crescent, Fort Klamath and beyond. Collier State Park and day use area was evacuated, as were residents to the west of the park and others in Woodland Park.

The fire was initially reported near Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It soon jumped Highway 97 and was burning on both sides of that roadway, still moving south and southwest.

Currently there are 20 engines, two handcrews and five dozers assigned to the fire. Additional resources have been ordered. A red flag warning is in effect in the area Tuesday from 10 a.m. to midnight for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. A phone number for the evacuation center has not yet been set up. Emergency officials ask residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.

In Klamath Falls, emergency responders also dealt with multiple downed trees and power lines caused by the windstorm that ripped through the area beginning about 7:30 p.m. Monday. In addition, roads were closed near the intersection of Western Street and Hilyard Avenue for a fire that threatened to reach nearby trees.

Pacific Power noted at least ten small outages in Klamath Falls Monday night and power is out in much of the area around Chiloquin. Small outages were reported in Bonanza and Malin, and power is out at Lake of the Woods.

