Windpower: Disastrous Threat to Planet Earth?

The following was sent to me by a contact in Germany. The German title Windkkraft – Tragik eines Irrtums translates to Wind Power – Tragedy of a Mistake.

It includes the physics involved in the dire threat of windpower to atmospheric movement and balance. In other words, wind farms apparently interfere in a critical way with the natural flow of air around the planet.

Potential impacts include literally altering the positioning of the jet stream, thus thinning the atmosphere over the North Pole, thereby promoting icemelt even without the alleged contribution of CO2 or any “greenhouse” effect. It’s apparently already a question whether Earth could recover if we stop yesterday.

One striking quote:

…according to a recent study by the DLR (German Aerospace Center), between 5 and 6 billion insects of various species die on wind turbine blades every day and, as a side effect, reduce the effectiveness of the wind turbine by up to 50%!

Another:

Wind turbines are the biggest, irreversible intervention of man in the nature of our planet.

The original is in four languages, and people are asked to share as widely as possible. There doesn’t seem to be an author. Here’s the English version.

Video Comment (in German) by Akksel Johansson

Wind turbines – physics should be consulted: Germany has 32,000-plus wind turbines in operation. These produce 173 TWh of electricity. With a maximum efficiency of 49%, the wind turbines mathematically extract at least 346 TWh of energy from the wind. 1TWh has an energy content of 3,6PJ (Penta Joule), so Germany alone takes about 1.250 PJ or better said, 1,25 EJ (Exa Joule, a number with 18 zeros!) energy from the wind.

The statistics showed already years ago a reduction of the average wind speed in Germany in the letzen 20 years of 13% by the building of wind turbines. According to the University of Osnabrück, this corresponds to an energy extraction of 35%! (Info: Uni Osnabrück records the data since 1960.stable, seasonally comparable wind speeds are until the end of the 90’s, after that and especially from the middle of the first decade of the new millennium the serious losses over Germany become obvious !) Additional ugly side effect of wind turbines: directly measurable drying of soils and dying of trees due to lack of moisture on the lee side of the wind turbines. (perfect for the proliferation of bark beetles, etc.).

All known and proven for years. This has been presented in federal parliament hearings years ago! In the USA even 2.5 times as much wind energy is produced as in Germany. (380 TWh at an average of 43-46% effectiveness of the wind turbines installed in the states corresponds to approx. 800 TWh energy withdrawal!) This even corresponds to almost 2.5 EJ “withdrawal” (Nine Exo Joules of energy!) This also dramatically reduces the air currents from the equator away to the North Pole, which causes a further lowering of the jet stream to southern latitudes. This is all scientifically known!

The lowering of the jet stream – away from the pole, toward the equator – in turn causes thinning of the air layers over the North Pole, resulting in less reflection and thus warming of the region. Result: polar cap of the Arctic is melting. In addition, as a result, we have a dramatic slowing of the jet stream in the direction of Earth’s rotation, and thus the altered weather patterns. This is all physics and all proven.

There are also geographical limitations to their use: wind turbines cannot be used in the Arctic (gearboxes freeze, rotor blades ice up) or in the desert areas south of the Mediterranean (overheating of gearboxes, erosion of rotor blades by sand and dust, 10-20 times higher maintenance requirements and greatly reduced life expectancy of wind turbines due to premature wear). As a result, a band of wind turbines stretches in a certain “belt” around the entire globe of the northern hemisphere. What also cannot be ignored is that, according to a recent study by the DLR (German Aerospace Center), between 5 and 6 billion insects of various species die on wind turbine blades every day and, as a side effect, reduce the effectiveness of the wind turbine by up to 50%!

Thus, the overall efficiency of a wind turbine is reduced from 43-48% to only 21-24%, plus all the known, scientifically proven side effects! The types of sound (audible as well as inaudible infrasound waves) that affect the body through wind turbines have a direct impact on health. In a WDR Doku report from 2021 was proven by Professor Christian-Friedrich Vahl of the University Hospital Mainz (heart surgery) the direct, negative, influence of infrasound on muscle tissue. After only 1h of irradiation with infrasound waves, which are not audible at wind turbines, there was a measurable loss of muscle tissue performance.

Wind turbines are the biggest, irreversible intervention of man in the nature of our planet. Unfortunately, it can no longer be changed, one would have to bring the wind back to the old speed level, but unfortunately this is not possible. You would have to reverse the polarity of all wind turbines and, as fans, try to recreate the wind speeds that once prevailed in the world. and hope that this will also accelerate the jet stream back to the old level. Yes, the climate change is man-made, but for a different reason than the politicians try to sell it to us.

It is not the 4 molecules of CO2 more per million molecules in a cubic meter of air, but the wind turbines that have changed the climate worldwide, especially over the continents, so that the basic order is out of joint.

