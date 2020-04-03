Posted: April 2, 2020 Categories: Videos Wisconsin farmers are dumping milk to help stabilize supply during coronavirus pandemic TMJ4 News Apr 2, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Wisconsin farmers are dumping milk to help stabilize supply during coronavirus pandemic”
As I recall, the government ( dept of ag.) used to buy up any excess milk and turned it into cheese. Under Ronald Reagan there was a great cheese giveaway. This was also politicized by Reagan during the 1980 presidential campaign.
hear that? “lighten the burden that is in the system right now” that guy is talking bubbles.. obviously subsidized then he says he is disheartened… ‘a surplus of milk due to a lack of consumption’
hmmm… lack of consumption…..ya think that might be because people can’t AFFORD It? instead of tossing it out reduce the price down to say giveaway prices instead of throwing it down the drain then the shelves are cleared …. then you can bring in the new shipment with the jacked up prices
Ok that’s it for me for tonight….I’m heading over to the insane asylum for a cup of cocoa and some intellectual conversation then hitting the hay