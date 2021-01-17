Wisconsin nursing home staff laid off for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Milwaukee Journal

Employees at a Janesville nursing home risk losing their job if they do not take the COVID-19 vaccine, a policy that has caused outrage among many staff members.

Officials at Rock Haven, a Rock County-owned facility, issued a memo in December telling employees that the vaccine was “a requirement for all staff” and that employees who failed to get the vaccine would be laid off. A copy of the memo was obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through an open records request.

According to the memo, a laid-off employee will not be eligible to return to work until they complete the two-dose vaccine regimen.

Rock Haven officials have taken a hard line on vaccination, employees say, despite some employees’ concerns about unknown long-term effects or worries about their pregnancy or their fertility.

Read the rest here: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2021/01/15/wisconsin-nursing-home-employees-laid-off-not-taking-covid-vaccine-rock-haven/4180247001/?fbclid=IwAR3AAm3cq84XYHDxs8dUd5DYk8fLD4KKd7DrpW9ZoIhJRNjwrFbkvVLEGEc