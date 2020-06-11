“Wise Old Man” Zan Overall Dies At 94

Journalist John Friend of TheRealistReport.com has informed us that iconic Los Angeles activist Zan Overall died Tuesday June 9 at 5:30pm.

John notes “RIP Zan, he truly was the Wise Old Man. He had a great heart and was a brave, courageous person.”

Photographer Mike Chickey, who was a friend of Zan, reports:

Wow! He hung on for the USS Liberty Anniversary on June 8th… Amazing! He would have been 94 on June 12th.

There is a post from his niece, a recent photo of him and a nice farewell comment from her.

I’ll put an album up on FB with some of his epic placards later. He always made the best ones for his one -man demonstrations. Such a unique guy. A totally fearless, truth activist. I need to go through old files on him, Here are just some of my favorites.

Here he is outside the Oscars the year that “12 Years a Slave”was nominated. They tie in to what’s happening today…Zan saw it coming: (i had to crop in tight to read the small print)

