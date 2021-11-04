WISSAHICKON SCHOOL DISTRICT PFIZER 5-11 YEAR OLD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC

Ericsrx

In conjunction with the Wissahickon School District, Eric’s RX Shoppe is happy to partner to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for ages 5-11. Details of the clinic are below:

The vaccine schedule is as follows:​​

Dose 1: Tuesday, November 9th from 4 PM – 7 PM

Dose 2: Tuesday, November 30th from 4 PM – 7 PM ​

Where: Wissahickon High School (521 Houston Rd, Ambler, PA 19002)

No other vaccine for any other age group will be permitted during this clinic. A parent/guardian must be present at all times during both clinics.

Please register using your child’s name and information!!!!

The Parent/Guardian will sign the form on the second to last page.

You will receive an access code at the email address you provide on the first screen. On the second screen, enter the verification code found in your email to be able to select an appointment time for both doses.

Registration will close on November 7th, 2021 at 10 PM EST.

https://www.ericsrx.com/wissahickon