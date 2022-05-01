With Russia’s War on Ukraine, Kinzinger Introduces New AUMF

Congressman Kinzinger

Washington, DC – Today, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) announced his introduction of a joint resolution that would authorize the use of U.S. Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the event that Vladimir Putin escalates his unjust war against our democratic allies. This Authorization for Use of Military Force to Defend America’s Allies Resolution of 2022 would authorize the President of the United States to utilize our forces to respond to a scenario in which the Russian Federation uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

In making this announcement first on CBS’ Face the Nation—and following Secretary of State Blinken’s appearance in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week—Congressman Kinzinger released this statement:

“After World War II, America made our position clear—our commitment to freedom put autocrats on the defense and strengthened democracies around the world. In the last decade, we have seen this determination waver and tyrants, like Vladimir Putin, have exploited those vulnerabilities. Today, America has an opportunity to re-affirm our support to freedom-seeking people and firmly stand up to authoritarianism. After speaking with Secretary Blinken and hearing his grave concerns over Putin’s use of chemical weapons, I’m confident that the United States will show the international community that we will not stand for senseless violence. My staff and I look forward to following up with Secretary Blinken to ensure Russia is held accountable for any and all violations to international law.



“We know millions of Ukrainians are displaced, thousands have been killed, and the damage that continues to besiege them is utterly inhumane. The targeting of civilians, mass executions, and countless reports of rape by Russian forces have gone largely unchecked. We must take action to put a stop to these atrocities. Words matter, but so do our actions.

“I’m introducing this AUMF as a clear redline so the Administration can take appropriate action should Russia use chemical, biological, and/or nuclear weapons. We must stand up for humanity and we must stand with our allies.

“As the President of the United States has said, Putin must be stopped. Accordingly, the Commander in Chief to the world’s greatest military should have the authority and means to take the necessary actions to do so.”

The full text of the joint resolution can be found attached and on the Congressman’s website here. And the Congressman’s exchange with Secretary of State Antony Blinken from last week’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing can be found here.

