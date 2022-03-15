With US Gas Prices at All-Time Highs – Democrats File Bill to Tax Oil Companies

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Gas prices are at an all-time high — more than doubling since election day 2020.

The price of regular gas is hovering around $4.35 per gallon.

In response to these record prices, Democrats want to tax oil companies.

Of course, they do.

BREAKING: Democrats file a bill to radically increase taxes on the “Big Five” oil companies to stop their “despicable price gouging” & “exploitation” of Putin’s Ukraine invasion to milk Americans at the gas pump — and give the money back to taxpayers. RT IF YOU SUPPORT THIS BILL! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 13, 2022

They really hate their country.

Bloomberg reported:

Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions. “Big Oil’s first priority is to maximize profits,” Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, tweeted on Wednesday. “We can’t let them use Putin’s invasion as an excuse to pad their bottom line with war-fueled profits,” she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “So I’m working with Senate Democrats on a windfall-profits tax.” Oil companies are enjoying their biggest windfalls in more than a decade as crude prices hit levels not seen in more than 13 years. Even before the invasion of Ukraine, oil had rallied amid a recovery in global demand and tight inventories — sparking a cash bonanza for U.S. producers and fueling dividend increases and further stock buybacks.

Gateway Pundit