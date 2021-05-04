‘Woke’ CIA recruitment video riles up social media: ‘Truly embarrassing for our entire country’

A new CIA recruitment video sparked a fierce online reaction Monday for being what critics labeled “full of woke propaganda.”

The 2-minute video features a 36-year-old Latina CIA agent who described herself as “intersectional,” “cisgender,” and “millennial.”

The officer tells viewers that while she used to suffer from “‘imposter syndrome,” she has embraced herself “unapologetically” because she refuses to internalize “misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be.”

#WednesdayWisdom "I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world. Command your space. Mija, you are worth it." — CIA (@CIA) April 28, 2021

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright took issue with the video, tweeting: “The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience). Now it’s now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political.”

“This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country,” “The View” co-host Meghan McCain agreed. ” China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us.”

“The CIA just released a recruitment video full of woke propaganda and America’s enemies are laughing their heads off. @CIA,” Dinesh D’Souza reiterated.

This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country. China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 3, 2021

Biden is turning every U.S. institution into an embarrassing freak show. The world is laughing at us. https://t.co/mL8RFM3B50 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 3, 2021

Lots of people who pay no attention to the CIA and the security state seem to think this CIA video is the first time they've promoted, endorsed and embraced woke ideology. They've been doing it for years. I wrote about back in 2015:https://t.co/aSmz341cC7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2021

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos Duffy noted that the unnamed agent appears to list “all her identities (intersectional, cis gender, millennial woman of color with anxiety disorder) EXCEPT American. God help us,” she wrote.

Political commentator Liz Wheeler tweeted, “Watch this insane CIA recruitment video & tell me the CIA isn’t a woke swamp creature… capable & willing to weaponize their power to target their political opponents: conservatives.”

Director and producer Robby Starbuck also weighed in.

“This is a real video released by the CIA,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Every institution is being destroyed by the woke left. If we don’t stop this, [the U.S.] will fall. I bet instead of waterboarding, they’ll unleash real torture on terrorists: Listening to ‘progressives’ talk for hours about every social issue.”

Glenn Greenwald, who, among others, was awarded a Pulitzer for his reporting about government surveillance programs, tweeted: ‘Lots of people who pay no attention to the CIA and the security state seem to think this CIA video is the first time they’ve promoted, endorsed and embraced woke ideology…They’ve been doing it for years. I wrote about back in 2015.”

“Biden is turning every U.S. institution into an embarrassing freak show,” Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra wrote. “The world is laughing at us.”

The controversial video begins with the agent walking in slow motion before telling viewers: “I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise. I am a walking declaration, a woman whose inflection does not rise at the end of her sentences, suggesting that a question has been asked.”

“I can change a diaper in one hand and console a crying toddler with the other,” she says.

“I earned my way in and I earned my way up the ranks…,” the agent declares, adding that she is “tired of feeling like I am supposed to apologize for the space I occupy.”

