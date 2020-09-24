Sep 23, 2020
Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASK
Here u can also see very clearly that NEITHER of these cops even had a mask on, yet they’re arresting this girl for not wearing a mask 😳🙄
TURN VOLUME UP
👮♀️ Police brutality at its finest
6 thoughts on “Woman arrested for not wearing a mask.”
Jus’ gotta say it… THIS IS WHAT COMMUNISM LOOKS LIKE!!
.
and every one of those stupid pos Amerikans watched and did nothing to stop those thugs
Time for Americans to stand up and say No More. Masks equal slavery.
fkg commie ass mthrfkrs, never in a million years i thought these POS would go this far.
America is the worse country on the planet, fkg third world shit hole.
Yup….yup…yup….!
Tick toky….