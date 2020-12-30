Posted: December 29, 2020 Categories: Videos Woman Picks up dog poop with face mask and puts mask back on. Trumpicana Dec 18, 2020 Woman removes face mask, picks up dog poop, puts mask back on. America has more serious issues than covid. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “Woman Picks up dog poop with face mask and puts mask back on.”
My god, makes you understand the stupidity and why we are in this situation, brain dead morons..That fkg mask is so goddamn important, it goes back on no matter what!
Are you f***ing kidding me?!? Someone please tell me this is satire? I think I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
Obviously she’s petrified of being caught without a mask. She even looked around to see if anyone was looking. Hopefully this was a gag and she was only picking up something that was not gross. I’d have taken my shoe off and used a sock before I ever did what she did. Better yet, use the mask & pick up the poop then throw the mask away, it’s useless anyway.
The dog did the little scratchy thing that dogs do after they go. Soooooo, this doesn’t look like a gag. Can you imagine having this vid go viral? Embarrassing to the max, for her.
BEAM! ME! UP!!!
I don’t argue mask wearers are f’g retarded agents of the state, but why is she being filmed in the course of such a mundane act?
Regardless, stupid is as stupid does and that’s disgusting, if legit.