Woman Refuses to Sign COVID-19 Self Quarantine Order So She and Hubby Required to Wear Ankle Monitors

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, has issued such strict and controversial executive COVID orders that the state’s Attorney General tried to block them.

The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that his orders could remain at least for the time being. Now one couple is being penalized by their county health department for refusing to completely go along with the protocol.

Ky. couple on house arrest after not signing positive COVID-19 self-isolation order By Faith King | July 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT – Updated July 19 at 1:52 PM HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Hardin County couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine. Last week, Elizabeth Linscott got tested for the COVID-19 because she was planning to visit her parents in Michigan. “My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott said. “So just to make sure if they tested negative, that they would be OK, everything would be fine.” After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first. She said she chose to not sign the documents. Read full article

I can’t be the only one wondering what will happen after The Linscotts get an attorney.

