Woman Slams Covid Commies in Orange County, CA

Outstanding one-minute speech at the Orange County, California Board of Supervisors meeting, 4/13/21

Peggy Hall of TheHealthyAmerican.org also spoke at the board meeting and reports that for now, Orange County has voted against the idea of so-called ‘vaccine passports.’

Popular YouTuber & freedom activist known as ‘An0maly’ also spoke at the meeting. He has been doing a lot of good work, geared towards educating the younger crowd. You can sign up for his email list at his site Stayintouchwithme.com.

Another person whom you should definitely be aware of is human rights Attorney Leigh Dundas, Speaks At Orange County Board Meeting.

Amazing stuff! May God continue to bless, fortify and protect all of these righteous people. 😇🙏🏻

