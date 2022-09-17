Posted: September 17, 2022 Categories: Videos Woman takes hostages in bank to get her own money out CNN Depositors held up at least five separate banks around Lebanon in an attempt to retrieve savings frozen in the banking system, a Lebanese army official told CNN. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Woman takes hostages in bank to get her own money out”
Coming to a neighborhood near you !!!
BINGO! You beat me to it, Swifty!
🙂
I wonder how we came to trust these institutions with our money. I wonder how they decided to break trust and steal what’s ours. Was it the plan all along?
So it’s come to this in Lebanon. I can’t separate it from our own inflation issues. It’s like the bank is stealing from us and every day it takes a little more. Poverty and desperation seem to be on the menu with a heaping side of starvation and death.
Hey, what’s for dessert?!!
UPRISING!!!
