Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19

WKRN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Family members of a woman who died seven months ago say they received a letter this week claiming their loved one tested positive for COVID-19.

What’s even more confusing is Sandra Whittington passed away in February before COVID-19 had been detected in Tennessee. She died in hospice care of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to WATN-TV.

“I’m just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive,” her son Troy Whittington said in an interview with WATN.

