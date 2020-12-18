Just because you’re off the clock over the holidays, doesn’t mean your boss can’t ask where you’re off to. Employees may face questions about their travel plans, and labor law experts say, for the most part, companies have a lot of leeway about what they can ask about and enforce
Making travel to virus hotspots off limits, requiring quarantine upon return and recommending a testing protocol could all be allowable according to Dallas attorney Rogge Dunn.
“If they have a policy and they say nobody’s allowed to travel on a plane, and you violate that policy, they could fire you,” he said.
Dunn explained employer influence over actions outside of work is nothing new. Everything from publicized incidents of bad behavior to use of tobacco products could be grounds for discipline.
Control over travel is in that same vein he said as businesses aim to protect their workforce and keep their doors open.
“In the absence of some state law protecting employees’ individual personal rights, outside the workplace, an employer pretty much has free reign to control what you do,” he said.
If businesses are concerned with employees traveling this year, they should have a clear written policy on it, he said, that’s communicated with everyone. It also has to be applied consistently. One person’s plans to travel to a neighboring state couldn’t be questioned, while a colleague has theirs approved.
If there is any grey area on how far a company could go, Dunn said a judge or jury would be likely to cut the company some slack over the employee, given the current pandemic.
5 thoughts on “Workers Expected To Face Questions About Holiday Travel Plans From Employers”
And those that comply
Deserve what shit lands in their lap
There are ways to answer questions without really answering
There is also what the politicians do and get away with all the time
Lie , or half truths
Do you really owe them your privacy ?
I say no you don’t
As an employer , I would never dream of asking
‘There are ways to answer questions without really answering’
my response would be ‘it’s none of your fckn business’
Exactly
Because it isn’t any of their dam business
It’s like my old boss when he kept saying “your not listening”
No, I hear you just fine
It’s not that I’m not listening
It’s that I don’t agree with you
Lol funny how
They won’t say , your not agreeing with me
fck you! ZERO authority!
“In the absence of some state law protecting employees’ individual personal rights, outside the workplace, an employer pretty much has free reign to control what you do,”
Bull fkn $hit!!! Who would take such crap as this?
State laws also don’t say employers can kill, lie, cheat and steal, but does that mean they can do it, too?
How about you assholes stop finding out what it doesn’t say and start following what it does say, according to the Bill of Rights!