World Bank Document Lists COVID-19 Program Ending in March 2025

National File – by Patrick Howley

The World Bank’s COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program documents, marked “For Official Use Only,” identify the Bank’s COVID-19 program as ending in March 2025, more than four years away from our current date (read page 1 of 60). The program’s start date was April 2020.

The World Bank website has an active record for “COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Instruments and apparatus (902780) exports by country in 2018” even though the World Health Organization did not name Coronavirus “COVID-19” until February 2020 amid this year’s outbreak. There is also a record for COVID-19 tests exported in 2017. At this time, we await a clear explanation from officials as to why this record exists, and will update accordingly.

