World Bank issued “pandemic bonds” in 2017 with an interest rate of 12% that were set to mature in July 2020, with one catch: If “coronavirus“ became a pandemic…

The Watch Towers

The World Bank issued “pandemic bonds” in 2017 with an interest rate of 12% that were set to mature in July 2020, with one catch: If “coronavirus“ became a pandemic – and in 2017 they called Coronavirus by name – then investors would lose all their money.

What will not surprise many is that TWP leans on Bill Gates’s assessments of the state of affairs within in the US’s healthcare system but that of of the entire globe…

Critics say the “insanely complicated” terms of the high-interest bonds are heavily skewed towards investors, while for the victims any payouts may come too late, if at all. One economist described the bonds, payouts from which depend on how deadly the outbreak is, as “obscene”.

See the videos and read the rest here: https://thewatchtowers.org/world-bank-issued-pandemic-bonds-in-2017-with-an-interest-rate-of-12-that-were-set-to-mature-in-july-2020-with-one-catch-if-coronavirus-became-a-pandemic/