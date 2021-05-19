World Economic Forum: ‘Get Your COVID-19 Jab – Or You Could Face Consequences From Your Employer’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

The masterminds behind the so-called “Great Reset” are threatening workers that they “could face consequences” if they refuse to take Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA vaccines.

“Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer https://wef.ch/2RtnFxs #COVID19 #JobsReset21,” the WEF tweeted and deleted after getting backlash on Monday.

The tweet linked to an article on their website titled, “Survey: Will employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination?” detailing a report from Arizona State University (ASU), the World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation which claims that 40% of the companies they surveyed say they’ll require all employees to be vaxxed.

“Employees will be encouraged but not required by 32% [of companies surveyed] and 16% will require some, but not all, employees to have the jab,” the WEF said.

“The ASU report assessed responses from 24 industry sectors and 1,339 facilities at 1,168 companies. Most came from companies in the US and UK, which are among the most advanced in terms of vaccination plans.”

“People who choose not to comply with their company’s policies are likely to face consequences, including having their work responsibilities changed, disciplinary action or being excluded from the physical work environment,” the WEF threatened.

Joe Biden issued a similar threat on Monday when he stated that “those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.”

Biden announces COVID cases are now down in all 50 states for the first time since the pandemic began. But he warns states with low vaccination rates may see cases go up "Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price," he says https://t.co/usuAnHiZmp pic.twitter.com/5SvGCnlBwZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2021

As I reported last week, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently informed employers that it’s possible they could be held liable for “any adverse reactions” if they mandate employees take Covid vaccines “as a condition of their employment.”

If companies do not require the vaccine they will not be held liable.

There is very little incentive right now for companies in America to mandate these experimental shots.

Fauci admitted last week that “probably” only around 50% to 60% of the employees at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases took the experimental “vaccine.”

Meanwhile, CDC director Rochelle Walensky refused to say what percentage of CDC employees have taken the shot.

Here is Dr. Fauci admitting only about 50-60% of the employees at NIAID have opted to take the vaccine. The CDC director says she doesn't know how many of her employees have gotten vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/iPqkkR5rDj — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 14, 2021

On Sunday, Texas reported zero deaths from Covid for the first time since data started being tracked in March, 2020.

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021

Why should anyone take an experimental mRNA “vaccine” with unknown long-term effects when Covid death numbers are hitting their lowest levels ever?

Why is Fauci and the CDC pushing this experimental “vaccine” on children when for all we know half or more of their own employees won’t even take it?

Why is the World Economic Forum using threats, fearmongering and intimidation against workers in the Western world to pressure them into taking these “vaccines”?

Information Liberation