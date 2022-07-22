World Economic Forum Promotes Plan To Block The Sun’s Rays With ‘Space Bubbles’

National File – by Patrick Howley

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is promoting a plan to block the Sun using “space bubbles,” supposedly to combat “climate change.” Blocking the sun is a major globalist plot that Bill Gates has been involved in. If the globalists manage to block or dim the Sun’s rays, how will humanity be affected? This is the question that America’s empty-suit quisling political leaders do not seem to be asking with any kind of urgency. Meanwhile, Klaus Schwab’s WEF and other globalist entities seem determined to block the Sun, which cartoon villain Mr. Burns unsuccessfully tried to do on The Simpsons.

A disturbing video shared by WEF states that “MIT scientists say ‘space bubbles’ could help reverse climate change by reflecting the Sun’s heat away from Earth.” The video refers to this process as “geoengineering.” The video explains that “The bubbles would be manufactured in space by robots” and “They would form a ‘raft’ about the size of Brazil.”

Clearly, the Sun is an important part of our human experience. All through history, humans have basked in the benevolent rays of the Sun. However, the globalist New World Order (NWO) seems to want to shut down the experiences that give human beings health, warmth, and joy. How will future generations regard us if we simply allow malevolent oligarchs to block our beautiful Sun?

Previously, Mr. Burns wanted to block the Sun on The Simpsons:

