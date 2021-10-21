World Economic Forum to launch ‘great narrative’ initiative following the great reset

Sociable – by Tim Hinchliffe

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is looking to establish a “great narrative” following the great reset agenda with the upcoming launch of the “Great Narrative” initiative.

In establishing a great narrative, the WEF is looking to assert an authoritative storyline to convince people why they need a great reset of society and the global economy.

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, the Davos globalists are exploiting the pandemic once again — this time to legitimize their agenda of a great reset of society and the global economy by calling for a “great narrative” that can “help guide the creation a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable vision for our collective future.”

The WEF and partners will brainstorm ideas for their narrative at the “Great Narrative Meeting” taking place in Dubai in November.

“The pandemic has revealed the acute need to focus on the future and long-term health of our societies,” said WEF Founder Klaus Schwab on the Davos Agenda.

“The Great Narrative initiative and meeting in Dubai will be a powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity that is also more respectful of nature,” he added.

“The Great Narrative Initiative [is] a collaborative effort of the world’s leading thinkers to fashion longer-term perspectives and co-create a narrative that can help guide the creation of a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable vision for our collective future” — World Economic Forum, 2021

According to the WEF, “The Great Narrative Meeting is a linchpin of the Great Narrative initiative, a collaborative effort of the world’s leading thinkers to fashion longer-term perspectives and co-create a narrative that can help guide the creation of a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable vision for our collective future.”

Inclusivity, sustainability, resiliency — these are all terms that Schwab himself used when he declared in June, 2020, “Now is the time for a great reset.”

At the great narrative meeting in November, “Top thinkers from a variety of geographies and disciplines – including futurists, scientists and philosophers – will contribute fresh ideas for the future. Their reflections will be shared in a forthcoming book, The Great Narrative, expected for publication in January 2022.”

“The grand narrative has lost its credibility, regardless of what mode of unification it uses, regardless of whether it is a speculative narrative or a narrative of emancipation” — Jean-Francois Lyotard, “The Post Modern Condition: A Report on Knowledge” (1979)

The idea of a great narrative is something that the French philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard called a “grand narrative,” (aka “metanarrative“) which, according to Philo-Notes, “functions to legitimize power, authority, and social customs” — everything that the great reset is trying to achieve.

Authoritarians use great narratives to legitimize their own power, and they do this by claiming to have knowledge and understanding that speaks to a universal truth.

At the same time, authoritarians use these grand narratives in an “attempt to translate alternative accounts into their own language and to suppress all objections to what they themselves are saying.”

Marxism creates “a society in which all individuals can develop their talents to the fullest” is one example of a grand narrative.

“Science has always been in conflict with narratives” — Jean-Francois Lyotard, “The Post Modern Condition: A Report on Knowledge” (1979)

“A good narrative soundly beats even the best data” — Davos Agenda, 2015

Historically, grand narratives like that of Marxism ignore science, disregard alternative perspectives, and censor dissenting ideas.

In his 1979 book, “The Post Modern Condition: A Report on Knowledge,” Lyotard argued, “The grand narrative has lost its credibility, regardless of what mode of unification it uses, regardless of whether it is a speculative narrative or a narrative of emancipation.”

Lyotard believed, “Science has always been in conflict with narratives,” and that “Judged by the yardstick of science, the majority of them prove to be fables.”

The WEF claims that its great reset agenda will help emancipate society from the unsustainable and inequitable practices of shareholder capitalism.

But according to Lyotard’s philosophy, the WEF’s so-called great narrative initiative lost its credibility the moment it was conceived.

And who are they enlisting to help craft their narrative?

Geneticists, futurists, philosophers, scientists, and special interest groups that tow the great reset line will be the ones shaping the great narrative.

“In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action” — Davos Agenda, 2015

The World Economic Forum is keenly aware of the philosophy behind narratives and how to use it to manipulate human behavior.

According to a WEF blog post from 2015 entitled, “How Narratives Influence Human Behavior,” the guest author from the World Bank argues that “a good narrative soundly beats even the best data.”

“In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action,” he writes.

The author goes on to warn, “A false dichotomy has emerged between the use of narrative and data analysis; either can be equally misleading or helpful in conveying truth about causal effects.”

It’s a matter of trust.

Narratives are essential to storytelling and making sense of information.

According to Adventist Today, most religions behave like grand narratives in that “they seek to explain all of life, and other ways of looking at the world are interpreted as delusions or deceptions.”

Through its great narrative initiative, will the WEF attempt to legitimize its top-down, authoritarian great reset by placing its ideology upon a pedestal on the same moral level of the world’s great religions?

“A false dichotomy has emerged between the use of narrative and data analysis; either can be equally misleading or helpful in conveying truth about causal effects” — Davos Agenda, 2015

The un-elected globalists already have their slogan, “build back better,” which is parroted by heads of state all over the English-speaking world, from the USA to the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Next comes the great narrative, which the Davos elites will use in an attempt to legitimize their great reset agenda.

Be on the lookout for even more coordinated messaging and information suppression from big tech, big government, businesses, and the corporate media on issues of:

Climate Change

Carbon Emissions

Energy Use

Green New Deals

Alternative Proteins

Consumption

Land Use

Cryptocurrencies

Internet Governance

Politics

Misinformation

Extremism

Conspiracy Theories

And many more!

“The pandemic has revealed the acute need to focus on the future and long-term health of our societies” — Klaus Schwab, 2021

Narratives today are enforced through digital means, and anyone who disagrees can be de-platformed, demonetized, and even banned from participating in society, like what’s happening with vaccine passports that are fueling systems of social credit and digital identity.

On his deathbed, Benjamin Franklin penned his last essay, “Rules for Ruining a Republic,” in which he wrote, “Words are to democracy as beams are to a house.”

“Disagreeable opinions must be called conspiracies, not judged by reason. In this way the beams weakened and the house easier to bring down.”

Once the great reset has its great narrative, anything that goes against the narrative can be tossed aside as conspiracy, misinformation, or extremism that must be censored and suppressed for the greater, collective good.

