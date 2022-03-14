World Economic Forum Vows To Put You In To China-Style ‘Reeducation Camps’ If You Oppose The ‘Great Reset’

Anyone who opposes the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Great Reset” program will be sent to Chinese-style “reeducation camps,” according to a pledge by the WEF.

Those who oppose Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” should be imprisoned in communist China-style “reeducation camps” until they no longer embrace freedom, nationalism, and the right to bear arms, according to Wang Guan, a WEF young global leader.

Wang is currently a chief political journalist for a Chinese state-run media outlet in the United States that broadcasts Chinese propaganda.

In the National Pulse, Natalie Winters said, “The WEF has grown known for globalist involvement around the world, including but not limited to pushing for the ‘Great Reset’ amidst COVID-19.”

“At its core, the group aspires to abolish property ownership, encapsulating this goal in the contentious phrase ‘you will own nothing and be happy.’”

Truthbasedmedia.com reports: The same media outlet where Wang was installed by Schwab to brainwash Americans also defends the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

CCP putting out propaganda films promoting concentration camps as places to learn valuable life skills

In a short film put together to promote reeducation camps, Wang explained how he believes that the living conditions of Uyghur Muslims is a “success,” and that it serves the purposes of the CCP to ethnically cleanse China in this way.

“Fifty-four countries, most of them Muslim-majority states, defended China’s counter-extremism efforts in Xinjiang, commending China in its development policies there, and in ‘providing care to its Muslim citizens,’” Wang said in the video, adding, “and they probably have a point.”

The same feature also depicted survivors of these reeducation camps praising the Chinese leaders for supposedly teaching them life skills to be successful.

“We met 33-year-old artist Abulizikari Aobuli, who perfected his painting skills in the re-education center and now works in a gallery,” Wang said in the film.

“We caught up with 30-year-old Yuregul Yusan who works in the hospitality sector. We found 26-year-old Rukiya Yakup, who improved her Mandarin and now works as a real estate agent. And we met 23-year-old Halinur, who’s now a cashier at a restaurant.”

How sweet: the CCP’s concentration camps are just misunderstood technical colleges, apparently.

“According to local officials, the vast majority of the attendees picked up a skill or two, completed their training, and went home,” Wang further said in another related video, which was put out by the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

“Twenty-six-year-old Rukiya Yakup spent 10 months in the education center. While there, she perfected her Mandarin skills and studied sales. Now, she is a real estate sales agent, earning over 8,000 yuan, more than 1,100 U.S. dollars a month, way above local average income.”

The 26-year-old was then shown on screen claiming that she feels “happier” now that she endured reeducation camp in China. She also said that she is happy she learned Mandarin because she can now “receive both Han people and Uyghurs.”

“My income is considerable,” she added.

Another WEF young global leader who has been pushing an agenda publicly is “journalist” Daria Kaleniuk. As the Pulse reported about her, Kaleniuk confronted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and demanded that NATO enter the war in Ukraine.

It would seem as though Schwab has his minions all over the world pushing different agendas all at the same time. And as we have come to expect, all of it revolves around his precious Great Reset.

