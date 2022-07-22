World Health Organization Reopens Negotiations On Global ‘Pandemic Treaty’ For ‘Equitable,’ ‘Inclusive’ Universal Health Care

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

The United Nations World Health Organization reconvened its negotiations to establish a “Pandemic Treaty,” an agreement to “strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” and develop a one-world health system.

Member states gathered in Geneva, Switzerland a second time on Monday to negotiate the treaty and will conclude the meeting on July 22.

The meetings are live streamed on the World Health Organization website, here.

Article 4 of the draft outlines the treaty’s overarching “principles,” including “universal health coverage,” “equity,” “transparency,” “inclusiveness,” “gender equality” and “diversity. “

The WHO Member States have assigned the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to complete its draft of the Pandemic Treaty by August 2022.

Upon approval WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and any of his successors would have unrestricted authority to implement WHO regulations.

The treaty would provide “a framework for international cooperation and solidarity” and address issues like surveillance systems and responding to outbreaks, Ghebreyesus said when announcing the treaty during a March press conference. “The world cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to start planning for the next one.”

In July 2020, former President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization.

Immediately after taking office, Joe Biden reversed the decision and brought the US back into the WHO in one of his very first acts as president.

Then, in January 2022, Biden’s Health and Human Service Department secretly submitted proposed amendments, “Strengthen WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies,” to the WHO to reform International Health Regulations of 2005, an existing health treaty.

The amendments delegate the international body of unelected bureaucrats more authority to define what constitutes a pandemic, when a pandemic is in progress, how long a pandemic lasts and how “to prevent, detect and respond to future public health emergencies of international concern,” ultimately delegating the WHO total authority over emergency operations in the U.S. during a “public health emergency.”

Biden administration’s amendments along with amendments submitted from several other countries will be combined to create the new global ‘Pandemic Treaty” that would subject its member states to the authority of the international organization.

The WHO held its first meeting to negotiate its draft of a pandemic treaty in December 2021.

On March 30, 2021, 25 world leaders announced an “urgent call for an International Pandemic Treaty,” stating that such a treaty is needed to orchestrate a single globalized response to pandemics, according to the WHO’s website.

As the WHO exploits the COVID pandemic to conspire a permanent power grab of international medical sovereignty, Yuval Noah Harrari, the chief advisor to World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab founder, has stated globalist elites will manipulate “crisis” to institute a world government.

“Catastrophe opens the door” to sweeping transformations that people would otherwise never accept, Harari said.

