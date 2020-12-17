2 thoughts on “Worst Case Scenario – Us Government Collapse – Massive Poverty Wave – Get Ready Before It Hits You

  2. Make sure you have a good shovel

    The Bastards playing games have a wake up call on the docket
    They probably wont need as much food as they think , because a dead Traitor dont eat much

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*