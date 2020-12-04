Would you be willing to get a Covid vaccine in exchange for a $1,500 stimulus check? How one bold proposal would work

CNBC

Millions of Americans are still hoping for a second round of stimulus checks to help them cope with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is preparing to distribute vaccinations to the American public in order to put an end to the public health crisis.

Now, one proposal aims to help both efforts by giving people $1,500 stimulus checks in exchange for getting immunized.

The idea comes from entrepreneur John Delaney, a former Democratic congressman for Maryland who also ran for president in 2020.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end Covid and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview with CNBC.com.