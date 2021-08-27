MattTV Published August 24, 2021
MattTV had Joseph pretend to be an injured homeless man dropping his belongings to see if people would react or help. The results were shocking!
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
MattTV Published August 24, 2021
MattTV had Joseph pretend to be an injured homeless man dropping his belongings to see if people would react or help. The results were shocking!
7 thoughts on “Would you help an injured homeless man?”
There is a day of reckoning coming.
I believe no Trencher would ever walk-by and do nothing.
.
Is that a trick question?
Yes I would. I left the bar to give a homeless guy wearing leg braces so he could leave the town I was in. Pigs harassed him every time he stopped to rest. He preferred the danger of being homeless in the city to the harassment of suburban pigs. He was afraid he wouldn’t catch the last train out. Gave him a couple smokes for the road. He did however say “God bless you and greater israel” but I let that slide. Dude had everything he owned in 2 freezer bags. It did take several days to get the b.o. out of my car but he’s human. How could anyone not?
Also I ain’t to keen about folks pretending to be what they’re not.
Some play this to get the upper hand.
Perhaps his time would be better spent helping someone instead of hanging with the zombies.
I have
But it was a woman and her young son
Thanks Mom ❤️ For the life lessons
I think it’s important to look this in the eye, to see how far from being human some have fallen. These snapshots of the demise could serve to touch some of those who would just walk by and do nothing, could serve to show them what they’ve become and maybe some will turn it around.
.