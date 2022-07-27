Wounded Knee ’73 | American Indian Movement





Native American History

Jul 5, 2022 In the middle of the civil rights movement emerged the American Indian Movement. The AIM addresed systemic issues of poverty, discrimination and police brutality against Native Americans. In 1973 around 200 Native Americans from all the country geathered at Wounded Knee, a small town on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota. They took over the town and a siege that lasted for 71 started, They decided to geather at Wounded Knee because the place has a historical significance. In 1890 the United States army massacred around 200 to 300 Lakota people. Russel means was a spokeman for the AIM during the siege.