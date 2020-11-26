2 thoughts on “Wow. Even I’m Blown Away by This One – and that don’t Happen Often!

  1. I didn’t post for the commercial at the end but to show the sick tyrant professor and the sick Santa commercial. Ha!! The real Santa is bringing The Bill of Rights. He and Mrs. Santa have been very busy up there in the North (Oregon) Pole.

    🙂

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*