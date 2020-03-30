Posted: March 30, 2020 Categories: Videos WTF?! Trump EXTENDS SHUTDOWN, Admits It’ll Cause “MASSIVE DEATH!” HighImpactVlogs Mar 29, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “WTF?! Trump EXTENDS SHUTDOWN, Admits It’ll Cause “MASSIVE DEATH!””
I guess that they’ll extend the IRS filing a month too !
I see an opportunity here…..
The first shot across the bow…. would be pretty simple and a non-violent solution.
A small window here….. how about we extend the filing … a …, forever…
How bout we’ll hold off on filing ……. at least for the little people.
The banks…. Boeing…. … a …. Cheese cake factory….. Waffle house….
These guys are already bailed out.
Until we get our checks and then…..
We”l use that for ammo….
Then sit and wait for the IRS ( or whatever goon squad, swat team , parking lot security guards) to come and kick you out of your living space.
Then get shot in the face.
Those asswholes IRS are closed down today….. teleworking from home and surfin porn at home.
They might even have a job to go back to….
If people file their taxes this year.
personally….. I don’t think anyone that doesn’t make 20-30k shouldn’t even have to file.
That’s for starters.
In fact why don’t just abolish the IRS.
If I don’t have the money to pay … no job….. not even $1000 dollar check to finger myself with….. the IRS can suck my d!ck.
Anyway My 2 cents.
