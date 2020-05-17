Posted: May 17, 2020 Categories: Videos WTF?!? “You Have NO Right NOT to be VAXXED!!” – Alan Dershowitz HighImpactVlogs May 16, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “WTF?!? “You Have NO Right NOT to be VAXXED!!” – Alan Dershowitz”
The demons grow more ugly every day.
Here’s something related:
This is Agent Adams interviewing Mikovits. I’m just starting it, but with these 11 seconds, @10:07 – 10:18, she validates the existence of the virus and supports Trump’s suppression of freedom-of-movement:
https://www.brighteon.com/be689f32-5526-4601-a627-48dc4f896cf9
.
The vid loads at the wrong spot, but the 11 seconds do begin @10:07.
.