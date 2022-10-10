WTH? Teachers Union Boss Randi Weingarten Enters Ukraine to “Assess the Situation”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten caught flak for taking a trip to Ukraine while US schools still haven’t recovered from her Covid policies.

American children are behind in reading, writing and arithmetic… meanwhile Randi Weingarten is vacationing in a warzone and pretending to be a diplomat?

“Weingarten is joining pediatrician and public health activist Dr. Irwin Redlener, Karen Redlener and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum in Ukraine this week to meet with Ukrainian students and teachers displaced by the war. The group went “to offer solidarity and support in the face of relentless attacks that have forced hundreds of thousands of refugees to flee the country’s east,”” Fox News reported.

“The AFT was invited by the Ukrainian teachers union, the Trade Union of Education and Science Workers, to bear witness and call attention to the effects on children, families and educators and the impact of Russia’s attacks on democracy and democratic institutions,” the press release explained.

“Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities .Heading to the border now to assess the situation. This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this Ukraine trip is so important” Randi Weingarten said Monday.

Weingarten crossed over the border into Ukraine.

Randi Weingarten faced backlash for traveling to Ukraine while American children are behind in school due to remote learning and mask mandates.

Why is the leader of a teacher's union trying to assess the situation?

