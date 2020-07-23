Yahoo comment section removed! What happend to Yahoo comments and why article commenting suspended?





Jul 23, 2020

Lets talk about the recent news about the Yahoo comments section!

As you probably know, Yahoo has disabled comments below articles so you can’t leave your opinion anymore, if you disagree with some articles!

Yahoo says following “Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.”:

But lots of people are not agree with this statement and with Yahoo blocking comments! Cause now people have no free speech on this website, so it doesn’t seem right!

Many Yahoo users pushed away by this move, cause Yahoo comments is what they were interested in! And now when comments are suspended, they have nothing to do with Yahoo!

And my personal opinion here is that it’s really not good for Yahoo reputation! I know that now is tense time, but anyway people should have an opportunity to express their feelings and thoughts. And comments is a good and safe place to do that!