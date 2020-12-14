Yale Study Pre-Emptively Blames Coronavirus For Auto-Immune Diseases That Will Be Caused By The Vaccine

Vaccine manufacturers are well aware that their vaccines induce auto-immune responses — tricking the immune system into attacking healthy body tissues — so in order to cover up all the new auto-immune diseases that will occur in people who get the dangerous COVIC vaccine, a new study from Yale is offering pre-emptive blame for those auto-immune diseases on the coronavirus itself:
The research has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.
“COVID-19 patients make autoantibodies that actually interfere with immune responses against the virus,” Aaron Ring, an immunobiologist at Yale University and senior author of study, told the Guardian in a report published Sunday.
The result can damage the body, including the brain, blood vessels, and liver, areas that have been seen to suffer in those with symptoms of what has become known as “long COVID” — continued illness, fatigue or breathlessness in those who were infected and then recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Ring worked with Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale, to monitor COVID-19 patients with various severities of the disease and compared them to health hospital workers, looking for immune system antibodies that work by attacking any of nearly 3,000 proteins.
Whereas normal antibodies latch onto the virus proteins to prevent them from spreading, autoantibodies are the wrong shape and instead attach to proteins that are on human cells, or that have been released by them, the report said.
The study, the scientists wrote, found that COVID-19 patients had “dramatic increases in autoantibody reactivities” compared with hospital workers who did not have the disease.
Though some autoantibodies were apparently present in the patients before they were infected with the virus, others only appeared and increased as the disease took hold. More than five percent of hospitalized patients had damaging autoantibodies. The more autoantibodies there were, the more severe the COVID-19 symptoms.
“We certainly believe that these autoantibodies are harmful to patients with COVID-19,” said Ring, adding that the damaging effects could possibly continue even after the infection itself is no longer causing illness.
“Because antibodies can persist for a long time, it’s conceivable that they may contribute to the development of long COVID diseases,” he said.
“Post-COVID syndromes could plausibly be caused by long-lived autoantibodies that persist well after the virus is cleared from the body,” Ring told the Guardian. “If this is the case, there are immunosuppressive treatments, such as those used for rheumatological diseases, that could be effective.”
Long COVID is believed to affect about 10% of 18- to 49-year-old coronavirus patients, and as much as 20% of those over the age of 70, according to the report.
The scientists believe that more than one type of autoantibody in each patient is causing the trouble…
The study comes as countries around the world, including Britain, the US and Israel, are gearing up for or have already started mass immunization programs against the coronavirus.
Since the CDC admits that 94% of people who “died” of COVID had pre-existing co-morbidities — including a plethora of auto-immune disorders — it is virtually impossible, and scientifically untenable, to blame their conditions on the virus itself.
After all, the CDC has admitted in their own documents that they have never isolated the so-called COVID-19 virus — and if that’s the case, how can they claim that it is causing any disease states — or auto-immune responses?
Over the last several months, we’ve seen numerous studies blaming all kinds of conditions and symptoms on COVID-19 — even erectile dysfunction in men and infertility in women — and these symptoms just so happen to be typical side effects of known vaccine damage.
The “authorities” know these dangerous vaccines are going to kill a lot of people — which is why the EU gave unprecedented blanket legal immunity to the pharmaceutical companies who are manufacturing these potions — while the U.S. is setting up a special court just to deal with the anticipated deaths and injuries from the COVID vaccines.
And to all those tens of thousands of people who develop debilitating auto-immune diseases in the coming years after getting a COVID vaccination — it’s not what you think — “experts” at Yale already “proved” your problems are caused by the “virus” not the vaccine.