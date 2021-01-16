Year End Review and Thoughts on the Future





In today’s video, I review highlights of the previous year and give a description of the important points regarding the Moderna and Pfizer injectable drugs, erroneously referred to as vaccines. My intention with this video is to help you consolidate and integrate what we have learned about viruses, as well as to look ahead to possible challenges. The team at drtomcowan.com wants to be with our friends every step of the way ahead. We intend to do this by providing important information and crucial supplies. Hang in there, stick together, we can do this.

All the best,