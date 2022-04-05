Yes, Russia is complicit in the Great Reset

Substack – by Edward Slavsquat

Hello friends.

I recently had the privilege of joining a panel discussion, “Russia & the Great Reset – Resistance or Complicity?”, hosted by OffGuardian and Unlimited Hangout.

You can watch the debate here. Thank you to Kit Knightly and Whitney Webb for moderating. The event was inspired in part by James Corbett’s thought-provoking video on Russia and its relationship with the World Economic Forum.

An inevitable hurdle to any discussion like this is how to define the Great Reset, and what does it mean to be “complicit” in it?

Personally, I don’t think you can separate the Virus Scam from the Great Reset. As Herr Schwab famously declared, “the pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

Did Russia take advantage of this “opportunity”? Of course it did. Russia used this phony “health crisis” to shred the social contract between government and citizens and pursue unprecedented digital surveillance and control over its population.

Russia’s anti-human COVID policies destroyed countless businesses, caused severe disruptions to education, and deprived people of routine medical care. Amid the greatest socioeconomic catastrophe to befall Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Sber and other large Russian companies partnered with the World Economic Forum to accelerate the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution. The organization that hosts Russia’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (which still exists but has removed the WEF logo from its website), ANO Digital Economy, continues to list “WEF and international cooperation” as one of its main missions.

