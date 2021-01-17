Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: "This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was 'rigged' or that we were 'trying to steal the election' — that's a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech." pic.twitter.com/2f2ERSSLXy
Posted: January 17, 2021
One thought on “You Do Not Have the Right to Say Election Was Rigged, ‘Not Protected Free Speech’”
F*** YOU John (Boba)-Fett-erman! The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights, the Supreme Law of this land says that the people have freedom of speech! Go back to licking Satan’s left testicle you treasonous piece of s***!