WaPo’s Michelle Singletary: “There’s a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they’re spending more, but they are not going to go under. You know, you got to stop complaining … Overall, many Americans are not suffering as much as they think they are.” pic.twitter.com/epCwq6NeG2
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2022
Posted: June 23, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on “You got to stop complaining”
So we are not suffering enough yet huh? Sounds like communism to me, the government takes equally from the 99% and then when the lower income earning people start suffering the most (because the government is stealing from us!) We are told to feed them, drive them to work because their car was repo’d and help them out. Sounds like another divisive tactic to me. When big government takes and takes and takes and then tells the people to share what little they have left, that should be enough cause for people to become angry.