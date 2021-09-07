You Have 15 Minutes To Take A Picture Of Yourself And Text The Government

Great Game India

The Australian government is testing an app to enforce its quarantine rules. The state will text people at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face and text the government. Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person.

The government of South Australia, one of the country’s six states, developed and is now testing an app as Orwellian as any in the free world to enforce its quarantine rules.

Returning travelers quarantining at home will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation.

The state will text them at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be, reported The Atlantic.

Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person.

Great Game India