“You Knew I was a Snake”

Donald Trump used this parable in 2016 to refer to immigration. The parable in full is here.

People attribute this parable to their personal favorite bogeyman, including Trump himself.

In my view. the snake represents Evil. And the woman represents Western society.

We embraced the snake and now we are experiencing the reckoning.

But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite…

“I saved you,” cried that woman

“And you’ve bit me even, why?

You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

The creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. We gave our national credit cards to a cartel of Cabalist Jews and Freemasons (Satanists) dedicated our destruction.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We allowed a satanic cult, Freemasonry, affiliated with the banking cartel to infiltrate every social institution. “We corrupt in order to control (and destroy)” is their motto.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We allowed this corruption to spread to all the institutions necessary for the preservation and healthy development of society: government, the mass media, education, church, justice system, military, police.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We elected criminals and perverts, handpicked by the bankers because they can be controlled. Clinton. Biden. Obama. Trump. In Canada we elected Fidel Castro’s son. In Uk, Bojo. In France, they elected Macron over LePen.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We have had their masterplan, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion for more than 100 years but we believed their excuses.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We allowed our defenders to be vilified or murdered without consequences. JFK. Charles Coughlin. Louis McFadden. We ignored the warnings of truthers.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We let them destroy the twin towers on 9-11 killing over 3000 innocent Americans. Again no consequences.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We let them spread homosexuality and undermine gender, marriage, and family.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We let Communists, who are a branch of Freemasonry disguised as liberals, to operate freely. We turned our foreign policy over to Israel.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

We allowed them to addict us to porn, and sex in general, to distract us from defending the institutions and values we hold dear.

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in…”

Yet you believed Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and good cop Donald Trump on the #scamdemic and need for lockdowns, masks, vaccines and — coming soon — internment camps.

You get the picture.

You can not expect a snake to take mercy on you just because you were negligent, gullible, craven, and feckless.

They are open about their plans in order to compromise us. They have succeeded.

Satanism has only one goal. To DESTROY. We embraced the snake. We allowed Evil to invade.

Satan destroys his adherents. We are culpable.

Now we must reap the whirlwind.

