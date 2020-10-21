2 thoughts on ““You Will Wish You Had Watched This Earlier”

  2. This guy is spot on with just about everything he talks about, I must admit, Im one of the people he talks about in a hell of a lot of ways, not proud of it either. Just turned out that way, didnt try and be that way..

    Thats why I love this site so much I guess, forces me to wake the fk up.

